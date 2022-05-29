Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Increases By 100.0%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($69.15) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($60.64) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$27.35 on Friday. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418. Fraport has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

