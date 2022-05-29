Short Interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Increases By 94.4%

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the April 30th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 43,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.89. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Hill International ( NYSE:HIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

