Short Interest in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Decreases By 42.9%

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:HPLT remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 366. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,573,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

