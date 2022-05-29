Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 35.4%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 2,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

