Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 35.4%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 2,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.73.
About Hypera
