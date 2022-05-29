Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Expands By 116.3%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of HYW opened at $6.73 on Friday. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

