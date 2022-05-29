Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BSMP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 23,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
