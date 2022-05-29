Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BSMP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 23,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter.

