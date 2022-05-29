Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 58.0%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE IHIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.11.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
