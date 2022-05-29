Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Decreases By 58.0%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE IHIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

