Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Grows By 82.1%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IRCP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.