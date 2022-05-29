Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Grows By 82.1%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IRCP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

