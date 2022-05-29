Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 128.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.