Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 128.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.
