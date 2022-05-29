Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Declines By 49.6%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. JBS has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.