Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Drops By 43.2%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,230,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4,267.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 446,063 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 432,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

