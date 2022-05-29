Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Expands By 76.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS LKREF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

