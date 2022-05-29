Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Declines By 53.8%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

