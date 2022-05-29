Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 104.2%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 62,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Makita has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Makita alerts:

MKTAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.