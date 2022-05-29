Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declines By 37.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 371,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

