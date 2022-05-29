Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Declines By 46.7%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 40,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth $71,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 693.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

