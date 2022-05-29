Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Drops By 56.3%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NHNKY stock remained flat at $$12.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.52. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

