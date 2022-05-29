Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Drops By 56.3%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NHNKY stock remained flat at $$12.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.52. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.40.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
