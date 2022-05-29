Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Expands By 86.8%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 308,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.