Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Declines By 38.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 11,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

