Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 37.3%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,377,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 5,384,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,070.0 days.
SBMFF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.