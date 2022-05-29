Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Drops By 36.3%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 219,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONN shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

