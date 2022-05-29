Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Grows By 100.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.
Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
