Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Grows By 100.0%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.