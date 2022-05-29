Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Grows By 85.6%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 160,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,142. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

