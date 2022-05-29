Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Drops By 54.9%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Trans Global Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.