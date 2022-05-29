Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 50.0%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VEEE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

