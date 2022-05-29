Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 50.0%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ VEEE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.58.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.