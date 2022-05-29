Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 40.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $68.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.