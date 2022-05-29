Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 40.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the April 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

