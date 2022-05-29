Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sincerity Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
