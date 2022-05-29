SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

