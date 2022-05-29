SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 755,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,779. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

