Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.70. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

