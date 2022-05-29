SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

