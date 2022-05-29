Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,082,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

