SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Achieves $74.68 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $74.68 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

