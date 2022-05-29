Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOLN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.42. 79,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,395. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

