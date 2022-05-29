Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the April 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SOLN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.42. 79,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,395. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.
