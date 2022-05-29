SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

