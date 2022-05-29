Splinterlands 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.61 or 0.08210549 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00507472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008733 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.