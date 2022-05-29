Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

CXM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. 483,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,454. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

