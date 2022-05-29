SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.67.

SSPPF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

