StaFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.98 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00256957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

