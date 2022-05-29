Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,898. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.35%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

