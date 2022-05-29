State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,258,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.