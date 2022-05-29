State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.13% of Xcel Energy worth $1,881,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

