State Street Corp Buys 553,659 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.85% of Paychex worth $1,895,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,052.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,512 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 96.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $447,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

