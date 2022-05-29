State Street Corp Buys 580,635 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Blackstone worth $1,995,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $121.04 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

