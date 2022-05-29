State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,270 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,752,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average is $231.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

