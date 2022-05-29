State Street Corp Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,057,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 66,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day moving average of $486.17.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

