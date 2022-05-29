State Street Corp Has $1.97 Billion Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,969,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.46 and a 200-day moving average of $297.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

