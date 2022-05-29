State Street Corp Has $2.38 Billion Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.39% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,380,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.89 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

