State Street Corp Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.31% of Dollar General worth $2,354,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.38 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

