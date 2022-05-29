State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.45% of Eversource Energy worth $2,016,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,020,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,988 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.